TSPSC Group 1 Mains Exam 2024: Supreme Court Refuses Stay

The Supreme Court of India has declined to stay the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group 1 mains examination in Hyderabad. A three-judge bench ruled that the court could not interfere with the examination process since students had already arrived at the examination hall.

The TSPSC Group 1 main examination is currently underway, taking place from October 21 to October 27, 2024. The exam consists of six papers, each lasting three hours, and candidates must appear for all papers to avoid disqualification.

The TSPSC Group 1 recruitment aims to fill 563 vacancies in various positions, including Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Commercial Tax Officer, Regional Transport Officer, District Panchayat Officer, and District Registrar.

The selection process for TSPSC Group 1 consists of preliminary and main exams, followed by an interview. Candidates who clear the preliminary test are eligible to appear for the main examination.

The court's decision ensures that the examination process will proceed as scheduled, and candidates will be able to take the exam without any disruptions. This ruling provides clarity and relief to the aspirants who have prepared for the examination.

