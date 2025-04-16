Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2025: Date, Time & Puja Guide

Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi, an auspicious day of worship to Lord Ganesha, the lord of intelligence and remover of all obstacles, ranks high in importance among the twelve Sankashti Chaturthis occurring throughout the year. This divine day is devoted to Lord Ganesha's Vikat aspect, a warrior but protective manifestation of the god. On 16th April 2025, worshipers will celebrate Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi in the hope of clearing obstacles and gaining spiritual maturity.

The Importance of Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi

Every lunar month, on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of the Krishna Paksha (the waning moon), Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated. This day is greatly revered for fasting and worshipping Lord Ganesha, famous for removing "Sankat" (problems or obstacles) and showering his devotees with peace, wealth, and knowledge. Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi is a very spiritual occasion for self-introspection, purification, and divine intervention.

The Religious Significance of Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi

It is thought that genuinely fasting and praying on this day can eliminate even the toughest challenges in life, whether they are about relationships, work, health, or spiritual growth. Ganesha's fierce form is a spiritual energy that activates consciousness and helps followers break ego-based cycles and illusion (Maya). Following Vikat Sankashti Vrat rituals is thought to wash away past karmas, particularly those that have led to repeated failures or suffering.

Who is Vikat Ganesha?

Vikat Ganesha is one of Lord Ganesha's 32 celestial incarnations, with "Vikat" signifying "dreadful" or "ferocious." But in this incarnation, Ganesha is defensive and not destructive, specifically during times of extreme adversity or obscurity. Vikat Ganesha is prayed to for safeguarding followers against negative forces, internal enemies, and external danger.

Puja Vidhi: Step-by-Step Procedure

To celebrate Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees adhere to a particular puja vidhi:

Wake up early and have a bath, keeping the house pure to make a clean atmosphere.

Prepare an altar with an idol of Lord Ganesha.

Light a diya with desi ghee and offer garland, yellow sweets, and meetha paan.

Offer Durva grass, which is an essential component of the ritual.

Chant mantras to awaken the idol and then chant Sankashti Vrat Katha.

Do Chandrodaya Puja, also referred to as Moonrise Puja.

Break the fast after giving water to the Moon God.

Mantras to Call Lord Ganesha

Two strong mantras to call Lord Ganesha are:

Om Gan Ganpataye Namah

Om Vakratunda Mahakaye Suryakoti Samaprabha Nirvighnam Kurumaye Dev Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada

On Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees worship Lord Ganesha to remove all obstacles in their lives, achieve spiritual development, and purify their karmas. By celebrating this holy day with devotion and faith, one can feel the divine benediction of Lord Ganesha.

