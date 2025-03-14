TSPSC Quashes Rumors Over Group 1 Results, Asserts Transparency in Evaluation

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group-1 results were announced on 10th March, and since then, there has been online chatter from various accounts over unfair advantages being given to some students over the others. Clarifying such baseless allegations once and for all, the TGPSC has released an official statement that the evaluation of the Group-1 exam was done with utmost dedication, and there was no room for any sort of mistake whatsoever. Also, TGPSC made it clear that they have maintained transparency in releasing the marks for candidates as well.

Also, the Commission revealed that miscreants who are making such allegations will be dealt with legally, and there is no sparing such actions on social media. In this context, TGPSC has released important data for candidates to understand the full picture.

According to the data, TGPSC notified that out of 20,161 candidates who took the test, 12,323 took the test in English, 7,829 people took the exam in Telugu, and 9 people attended the exam in Urdu.

The first page of each answer sheet (OMR) has three parts. The first part has details of the candidate, while the second and third sections will contain the marks given by the examiner.

Before the examiner takes a candidate's paper, the OMR sheet containing the candidate's details will be removed. This measure is done to ensure absolute transparency and no foul play. There is no chance for an examiner to know a candidate's details while correcting.

Each answer sheet will be evaluated twice. The marks given by the examiner in phase 1 will be removed before giving the sheet to another examiner (phase 2 of correction).

It is important to note that the examiners chosen for evaluating TSPSC Group-1 papers are from various universities across the country. A chief examiner was selected for each subject, and a committee was formed. Each committee had two subject matter experts.

After both phases of correction were done, the final data was confirmed on 15th of February. The last step is to align the barcode details of the answer sheets with candidates' hall tickets, and the final results were announced on March 10th.