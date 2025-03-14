Alia Bhatt cuts short her holi and birthday celebration at Alibaug after Ayan Mukerji's father’s demise

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Acclaimed director Ayan Mukerji’s father and veteran actor Deb Mukherjee passed away at the age of 83.

Alia Bhatt, who is a close friend of Ayan, visited his home with sister Shaheen Bhatt to pay her last respects to the late filmmaker. The 'Jigra' actress returned from Alibaug, where she was celebrating Holi and her birthday with husband Ranbir Kapoor, to be with Ayan at this difficult time.Ranbir also accompanied Alia.

Kajol was also spotted at Ayan's Mumbai residence, accompanied by her son Yug. For the unversed, Kajol is the niece of Deb Mukherjee.

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan was also seen at the director's house.

Confirming the unfortunate news, the spokesperson shared that Dev Mukherjee died in the morning due to age-related health issues.

Deb Mukherjee's funeral will take place at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu on March 14. The funeral is expected to be attended by several big wigs from the industry, including Ayan's family and close friends such as Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Tanuja, Tanissha, Aditya Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Sidharth Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh.

He comes from a renowned and accomplished film family. His mother, Satidevi, was the only sister of Ashok Kumar, Anup Kumar, and Kishore Kumar.

Additionally, his siblings included actor Joy Mukherjee and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, who was married to Bollywood actress Tanuja. Actresses Kajol and Rani Mukerji are his nieces.

Deb Mukherjee got married not once but twice. He has a daughter named Sunita from his first marriage. Sunita is married to filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. Ayan is his son from his second marriage.

Deb Mukherjee's career commenced back in the 1960s with some small roles in films such as "Tu Hi Meri Zindagi", and "Abhinetri."

He later moved on to supporting roles in the movies "Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander" and "King Uncle." Deb Mukherjee last appeared in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2009 drama "Kaminey" starring Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.