My 25-year-old dream has come true with my character in 'Court - State Vs A Nobody', says actor Sivaji

Chennai, Mar 14 (IANS) Actor Sivaji, who has returned to the silver screen with a flourish after almost 13 years with director Ram Jagadish’s courtroom drama ‘Court – State Vs A Nobody’, says that his dream of 25 years had come true with the character he had played in ‘Court’.

Sivaji, who plays the powerful role of Mangapati in the film, opened up on his comeback to films. “My family and children used to ask me to act again. I also wanted to do it. I met ETV's Bapineedu and told him about it. We thought we would do production first. But he asked me to act,” began Sivaji.

Stating that he did the 90’s web series, which went on to emerge a huge success, Sivaji said, “While working on the series, I got an offer for Bigg Boss. That was the platform where I could show what I was. I went thinking that fate had sent me this opportunity. With that show, the world came to know what Shivaji really was.”

“After that, many opportunities came. I heard about 50 to 60 stories. Most of them were father roles. I rejected most of them. The character of a man in court was my 25-year dream. I am very happy to have got this opportunity through Nani,” he explained.

Talking about his character in the film, Sivaji said, “I asked the director what made him select me for this character. He said that he had selected the perfect actor for this role. I feel this character was made for me. I somehow think that the director took this character from real life. The credit for everything related to my character must go to the director. He gave me the opportunity to prove that I can do this.”

The film has been presented by actor Nani’s Wall Poster Cinema. The film, which has opened to positive reviews, features Priyadarshi in the lead role and has been produced by Prashanthi Tipirneni. Deepthi Ganta is the co-producer.

