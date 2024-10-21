2025 Holidays Full List Calendar: Public Holidays, General Holidays List

Are you ready to make the most of 2025? With several public holidays falling on Thursdays, Fridays, and Mondays, you can create multiple long weekends to explore India's rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and vibrant festivals. From relaxing breaks in the Himalayas to indulging in luxury resort stays, and from exploring India's spiritual sites to experiencing the country's diverse cuisine, 2025 offers the perfect opportunity to travel, unwind, and recharge.

Mark Your Calendars: 2025's Long Weekends

February 26: Mahashivratri - Enjoy a 5-day weekend by taking Monday and Tuesday off.

March 14: Holi - Friday holiday, perfect for a colourful getaway.

March 31: Eid-Ul-Fitr - Monday holiday, club it with the weekend for a relaxing break.

April 10: Mahavir Jayanti - Thursday holiday, take Friday off for a 4-day weekend.

April 18: Good Friday - Club it with the weekend for a spiritual or relaxing holiday.

May 12: Buddha Purnima - Monday holiday, plan a mountain getaway.

August 15: Independence Day - Friday holiday, attend flag hoisting or plan a trip.

September 5: Milad-un-Nabi - Friday holiday, indulge in a luxury resort stay.

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra - Thursday holiday, take Friday off for an extended festive vacation.

October 20: Diwali - Monday holiday, plan a quick trip or enjoy family time.

November 5: Guru Nanak Jayanti - Wednesday holiday, take a couple of days off for a long vacation.

December 25: Christmas - Thursday holiday, take Friday off for an international trip.

