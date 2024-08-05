Smita Sabharwal's inter-mark sheet goes viral, reveals high scores!

IAS officer Smita Sabharwal is known for her achievement of qualifying for the UPSC exam at just 22 years old. She became famous for becoming the youngest one to become an IAS officer. Born in West Bengal, she is currently working as a Member Secretary of the Telangana State Finance Commission.

Though everyone appreciated her achievements in the past, she currently faces backlash for her comments on the disabled quota in public examinations. She is still in the news for her comments, and recently, her intermediate mark sheet has been going viral. Not only did she become an IAS officer on their second attempt, but she excelled in her intermediate. Her mark sheet with 94 in English and Hindi, 90 in Economics, 86 in Commerce and 97 in Accounts is now going viral.

