Unusual Feat: Telangana girl lands 4 Government Jobs!

Chintala Tulasi, from Nalgonda District, Telangana, has achieved a remarkable goal by securing four government jobs in the current competition. Her achievements showcase her dedication to achieving her goals. She has already secured a job as a polytechnic lecturer under the Group-4 examination. Now, she secured an AE post on April 24 and an AEE on August 2.

Tulasi faced financial struggles with her education and examination preparation. Still, she didn't give up on her career by taking tuition. Given the current competition in employment, her achievement is impressive. Her success story is an example of how dedication and the correct approach result in big goals.

