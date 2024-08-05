August is full of holidays for schools. Find out why!

Due to heavy rainfall, schools were closed continuously for many days but have recently reopened after the holidays. However, more holidays are approaching in August. This month is known for its festivals, including the second Saturday and Sunday, which will give students additional time off. Along with the second Saturday, the Sundays this month will feature Rakhi Purnima, Varalaxmi Vratam, and Independence Day.

Since schools will be closed on the second Saturday, and International Adivasis Day is celebrated on August 9, many Adivasi states have declared a holiday. The Telangana government is also considering declaring one. If this happens, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions will be closed for a few days.

