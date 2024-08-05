Double Ismart event: Puri Jagannadh apologizes to upset fans

Puri Jagannadh was not present at the Trailer launch event of 'Double Ismart' on Sunday (August 4th). His fans were upset that he didn't make his presence felt.

The reason is that the Liger and Pokiri director was in Mumbai, overseeing certain pre-release formalities like censor works. Since the release date of the film is fast approaching, Puri has been working non-stop to meet the deadline.

In a video message, the Amma Nanna Oka Tamilammayi apologized to his fans for disappointing them. He spoke of his inability to attend the event. Attending the event would have consumed a day in his time-table.

Double Ismart will be released in theatres on August 15th, 2024.