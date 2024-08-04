Apply Now: 44,228 Postal Jobs, Last Date Tomorrow!

Aug 04, 2024, 10:01 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Indian Post Office has announced several job vacancies, offering 44,228 openings for Branch Post Master, Assistant Post Master, and DAK Sevak positions. The application process is currently ongoing, with the deadline set for August 5, 2024. An editing window will be available from August 6 to August 8.

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have passed the 10th standard.

Age Limit: Between 18 to 40 years.

Telangana State Vacancies: 981

Andhra Pradesh Vacancies: 1,355

Last Date: August 5, 2024

For further details, please check the official website.

whatsapp channel


Read More:

Tags: 
The Indian Post Office
Postal Department vacancies
44
28 jobs
last date
August 5
Indian Post Office
Job Vacancies
Jobs in india
Advertisement
Back to Top