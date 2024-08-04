Apply Now: 44,228 Postal Jobs, Last Date Tomorrow!

The Indian Post Office has announced several job vacancies, offering 44,228 openings for Branch Post Master, Assistant Post Master, and DAK Sevak positions. The application process is currently ongoing, with the deadline set for August 5, 2024. An editing window will be available from August 6 to August 8.

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have passed the 10th standard.

Age Limit: Between 18 to 40 years.

Telangana State Vacancies: 981

Andhra Pradesh Vacancies: 1,355

Last Date: August 5, 2024

For further details, please check the official website.