September 12: Holiday for Schools Unlikely!

Due to low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal, Andhra Pradesh has experienced heavy rains over the past few days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a rain alert yesterday. After causing significant disruption, the rains are expected to ease up.

Today, September 11, is not a holiday for schools and colleges in Andhra Pradesh, and there is no holiday tomorrow, September 12. However, schools will be closed for four days from September 14 to September 17. This break includes the observance of Milad-un-Nabi on September 16, Ganesh Nimarjanam on September 16, and the Second Saturday and Sunday, resulting in a four-day closure for educational institutions.

The state of Andhra Pradesh is still recovering from the recent floods, which caused extensive damage to homes, buildings, and vehicles and resulted in numerous casualties. After a long hiatus, schools have recently resumed operations without interruption.

