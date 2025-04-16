I feared for my career, says Hampshire’s Barker set to return after 12-month suspension

Hampshire, April 16 (IANS) Hampshire have confirmed that Keith Barker will return to competitive cricket on July 4 2025, following the completion of a 12-month suspension, imposed by the National Anti-Doping Panel, which he described as “a genuine administrative error”.

The 38-year-old all-rounder said he was left fearing for his career, and the past nine months have been mentally taxing.

“Over the last nine months, I have been part of a very tense, gruelling process leading to the results of my hearing. Having been forced to step away from my career and the sport I have loved since I was a young child due to a genuine administrative error has been mentally taxing and left me fearing for the loss of my career, which is very dear to me.

“I’d like to thank the support of the PCA (Professional Cricketers Association), all the professionals involved in working on my case, Hampshire Cricket, and family and friends for helping me get through this difficult time.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to playing the game that I love. My hope is for any young professionals to look at my case with a renewed sense of vigilance around medication and anti-doping procedures in professional sport,’ said Keith in a statement.

Barker was provisionally suspended by the Cricket Regulator in July 2024 after an anti-doping violation, following an administrative error between medical professionals and Barker for the prohibited substance indapamide, which was prescribed to Barker for high blood pressure. The substance was not declared to the UK Anti-Doping at the time of use.

The review panel accepted that Barker had no intention of breaching anti-doping rules and was not seeking any performance advantage.

“This is a regrettable incident, which is the result of a genuine mistake. Keith is an exceptional professional, and everyone at the Club is focused on supporting him to return to first-team action from July.”

“Keith’s performances over the last six years have made him a firm favourite with fans, and we are grateful to members and supporters for their patience while this process has been ongoing,” said Giles White, Director of Cricket.

Keith made his County Championship debut in 2009 for Warwickshire and has gone on to raise 13376 runs while claiming 533 wicket scalps across 167 matches in a treasured career, but has never represented England.

