Schools and Colleges Holidays 2024 - 2025 List: Dasara, Christmas, Sankranthi

In 2024 schools and colleges are set to receive numerous holiday breaks. In the Telugu states, the festivals of Dussehra and Sankranti hold a special place. The government plans to grant significant holidays for these two festivals.

Telugu people celebrate these festivals with grandeur. Following this tradition, the government has announced holiday breaks for all schools in Andhra Pradesh for the 2024-25 academic year. Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh released the academic calendar on Monday, July 29.

Dussehra and Sankranti Festivities... In this academic year, schools will operate for 232 days, with a total of 83 days off. Primary and high schools will have a 10-day holiday for Dussehra from October 4 to October 13. For Sankranti, schools will be closed from January 10 to January 19, amounting to a 9-day break, according to Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

Key holidays in the 2024-25 academic year include: