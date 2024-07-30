Odisha IPS officer suspended for grave misconduct

Bhubaneswar, July 30 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday placed senior IPS officer Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao under suspension on the grounds of grave misconduct.

Uttamrao, a 1970-batch Odisha cadre officer, was posted as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Fire Services and Home Guards.

Following the directions of CM Majhi, the state home department has issued the suspension order based on a confidential report submitted by the Director General of Police in connection with an incident that occurred in the Capital Police Station area here on July 27 night which lowered the dignity of his position.

“Whereas a disciplinary proceeding against Shri Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao, IPS is contemplated on the grounds of grave misconduct as a Member of the Indian Police Service. Now, therefore, the Government of Odisha, in the exercise of powers conferred by sub-rule (1) of Rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, hereby places the said Shri Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao, IPS under suspension with immediate effect,” reads the order.

The suspended IPS officer has been attached to the State Police Headquarters and has been asked not to leave the said headquarters without obtaining the permission of the DGP.

“It is further ordered that during the period of suspension, the Headquarters of said Shri Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao, IPS is fixed at the State Police Headquarters, Odisha, Cuttack and the said Shri Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao, IPS shall not leave the said headquarters without obtaining the permission of the D.G. of Police, Odisha, Cuttack,” the order adds.

As per sources, the senior IPS officer was reportedly engaged in a fight with a female police personnel and her husband at the latter’s official residence late July 27 night. The issue came to the fore after it was reported in various media houses.

