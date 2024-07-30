Kamya Panjabi raises concerns about potholes in Mumbai's Vasai Creek area

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Actress Kamya Panjabi on Tuesday voiced her frustration about the condition of the roads in Mumbai’s Vasai Creek area, highlighting the issue of potholes that have been largely overlooked.

Kamya, who has 1.2 million followers on Instagram, shared a video on her Stories section showing the heavy downpour and the traffic congestion caused by the potholes in the area.

The actress noted that despite the severity of the situation, none of the radio jockeys (RJs) seem to discuss this route.

Kamya captioned the video: "#potholeseverywhere... Welcome to Mumbai. Strange none of the RJs talk about this route."

The video was tagged with the location of Vasai Creek.

On the professional front, Kamya gained recognition for portraying negative roles in soap operas like 'Reth', 'Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani' and 'Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann'.

She has also portrayed positive characters in shows like 'Piya Ka Ghar', 'Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak', and 'Kyun Hota Hai Pyaar'.

Kamya has also featured in shows like 'Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki', 'Jeet Jayenge Hum', 'Naaginn - Waadon Ki Agniparikshaa', 'Do Dil Ek Jaan', 'Beintehaa', 'The Adventures of Hatim', 'Doli Armaano Ki', and 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'.

She also participated in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 7.'

Recently, she has played the role of Nandini in the show 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal' and has been featured in 'Neerja - Ek Nayi Pehchaan.'

On the personal front, Kamya is married to Delhi-based doctor Shalabh Dang, and the couple has two children, Aara and Ishaan.

