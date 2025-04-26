Idea of love a powerful disruption to hatred: Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad, April 26 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi asserted on Saturday that the idea of love and affection is the greatest and most powerful disruption to hatred.

“While we may disagree on policy matters, the framework that we use and the lens we use for our politics must be love, affection and listening to the people that we represent,” he said while addressing the ‘Bharat Summit’ organised by the government of Telangana.

The two-day summit with the theme ‘Delivering Global Justice’ has brought together international political leaders and policymakers from around the world to discuss several issues, including gender equality, social justice, and inclusive governance.

Speaking about his experiences during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, the Congress MP claimed that directly connecting with people through affection made his life and politics easier.

“In personal relationships, I’m comfortable expressing love to family and friends. However, despite being in politics since 2004, I had never explicitly expressed love to the people I served,” he said.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha observed that with all the social media and modern communication methods, politicians have failed to deeply listen to what people are trying to tell them.

“This is the space where we can really operate because our opponents have completely vacated this space; they’re not there, they don’t exist there,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi revealed that during yatra, a little girl's simple 'Uncle, I love you' made him realise the power of this narrative.

“I began using the frame of love, telling people, 'I love you very much.' This shift transformed my interactions. People started responding, saying, 'We love you.' Love creates a connection, allowing for more meaningful conversations. It's not just about policy or future promises; it's about directly connecting with people through affection. This approach has made my life and politics easier,” he said.

The Congress leader said that while they can disagree on policies, they can agree on the lens through which they approach the issues.

“Their (BJP-RSS) lens is fueled by hatred, fear and anger, where fear often leads to anger and anger to hatred. In contrast, our lens should be one that counters theirs. Our lens should be grounded in love, affection, and a deep understanding of the people's wishes and will,” he said.

He noted that democratic politics has undergone a fundamental shift globally.

“When speaking to younger party members, I often say that the strategies that worked ten years ago are now ineffective. They can't compete with the concentration of capital, modern media, and social media. In a sense, the traditional politician is obsolete, and a new kind of politician needs to be crafted.”

He observed that some years ago, the Congress party felt completely trapped and isolated.

“This new politics, characterised by aggression and a desire to crush the Opposition, left us with compromised avenues. The media and general atmosphere didn't allow us to operate freely,” he said, explaining the context in which he embarked on a journey on foot from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

He recalled that sheer number of people approaching made it impossible for him to speak, and he started listening.

“Halfway through the walk, I realised I'd never truly listened before. I knew how to speak and think, but not how to listen. Whenever someone spoke to me, I'd have an internal dialogue, listening and responding mentally. However, as the yatra progressed, the internal chatter stopped, and I focused solely on listening. I discovered a more powerful way of communicating – one that involves becoming completely silent and deeply listening to others.”

“Our opposition does not know how to listen because they already have all the answers. They know exactly what is supposed to be done. And this is completely flawed because it is the people who know what has to be done,” he added.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also addressed the plenary session.

