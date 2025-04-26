Noida Authority begins process to allot residential plots to farmers

Noida, April 26 (IANS) In a move to allot residential plots to farmers, the Noida Authority has completed the marking, measurement, and installation of boundary pillars on 31.3828 hectares of land in Begumpur village, located in Noida's Sector-145.

Senior officials from the Noida Authority and police department were present during the process, accompanied by a significant police force to ensure smooth execution.

The total land area in Begumpur village under consideration is 108.223 hectares.

Notifications under Sections 4/17 and 6/17 of the Land Acquisition Act were issued on November 7, 2007, and March 17, 2008, respectively.

However, the Allahabad High Court had passed a stay order on February 18, 2008.

After the stay was lifted, possession of 7.559 hectares was taken on June 17, 2008, and the remaining 100.664 hectares were acquired on June 15, 2013.

The awards for compensation were declared on January 12, 2011, and December 13, 2013.

On petitions filed by some farmers, the High Court ruled on September 13, 2019, that compensation should be paid at the prevailing market rate.

Although the Noida Authority and some farmers challenged this order in the Supreme Court, the apex court upheld the High Court's decision on May 9, 2022.

A review petition was also dismissed on November 2, 2022.

On May 17, 2023, the Supreme Court clarified that the High Court's order remains in effect.

In compliance, fresh awards were announced by the Additional District Magistrate (Land Acquisition) on January 28, 2023, and by the Collector for Land Acquisition, Gautam Buddh Nagar, on July 19, 2024.

The Noida Authority is now preparing to allocate around 22 per cent of the acquired land as residential plots to the farmers.

It has also reaffirmed that there is currently no stay order from any court on the land in question.

The acquisition and possession are legally valid, and if any future order regarding increased compensation arises, it will be implemented with full sincerity.

