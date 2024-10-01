October 2: Dussehra Holidays starts from tomorrow in Telugu states!

The Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, have announced the Dussehra holidays for schools and colleges starting tomorrow. Though the official holidays begin on October 3, tomorrow, October 2, is a national holiday, and Navratri also starts.

With the Dasara festival also falling on October 12, the government declared the day, along with many other occasions, as a public holiday. Several schools and colleges are organizing the Bathukamma festival, and they will be closed on the occasion.

First, Telangana declared holidays from October 2 to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Similarly, later, the day was declared a holiday in Andhra Pradesh state, and the educators also requested it on 03-10. Today. The students of Telugu state can spend their rights to happy festival holidays for a sum of thirteen days.

