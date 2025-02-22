5 Day holidays in Telangana from Feb 26 to March 2 ; Here's Why!

Telangana's Mahabubabad Agricultural Market will be closed for five continuous days from February 26 to March 2. The chairman of the market committee, Islavath Sudhakar, announced the closure due to several festivals and holidays.

The market, supervised by the Agricultural Marketing Committee of the Telangana State Government, is the principal destination where farmers sell their produce. Produce such as chilli peppers, cotton, and cereals are supplied to the market by farmers based in the Mahabubabad district and its catchment areas.

The market will remain shut on February 26 and 27 because of Maha Shivaratri, on February 28 because of Amavasya, and on March 1 and 2 because of the weekend holidays. The chairman has requested farmers and traders to make necessary arrangements and plan accordingly.

The Mahabubabad Agricultural Market is an important platform for farmers to dispose of their produce and earn their livelihood. The shutdown of the market for five days might impact the sales and revenues of farmers, but it is expected that the festive season will bring some relief and happiness to the farming community.

