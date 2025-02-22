February 24 Holiday or not?

As February comes to an end, most of the students and working professionals are looking forward to knowing whether February 24 is a holiday or not. Though some states have announced holidays on this day, others will be in their normal routine. Here in this article, we shall explore the holiday situation in different states of India.

Varanasi Schools Reopen After Maha Kumbh Mela

Following a long holiday because of the Maha Kumbh Mela festival, schools in Varanasi will reopen on February 24. The Maha Kumbh Mela, which was celebrated from January 14 to March 4, drew millions of pilgrims from all over the nation. Due to the need to facilitate the smooth running of the festival, schools in Varanasi remained closed for a long time.

Jammu and Kashmir Winter Holidays Continue

Jammu and Kashmir will remain in holiday mode till February 26. The state's winter holidays, which started on January 1, were originally set to conclude on February 23. But with the long winter lasting longer than expected, the state government has extended the holidays until February 26.

Other States have Holidays on February 24

The following are some of the other states with holidays on February 24:

Punjab: February 24 is Central Excise Day in Punjab. This is the founding day of the Central Excise and Customs department.

Himachal Pradesh: February 24 has been declared a holiday by the state government. Though the holiday has not been named, the state government is possibly looking to treat its employees with a much-needed break.

Chandigarh: Certain government offices in Chandigarh will be closed on February 24. But it is not certain whether all government offices will remain closed on this day.

States with No Holidays on February 24

Following are some states that do not have holidays on February 24:

Delhi

Uttar Pradesh (except Varanasi)

Bihar

West Bengal

Tamil Nadu

Andhra Pradesh

Telangana

It's worth mentioning that dates of holidays may differ according to the individual district or institution. It's always best to refer to local authorities or schools to establish holiday dates.

February 24 will be a holiday in certain states and they will get back to work the next day, while some will go back to routine work. Schools in Varanasi will get back after an extended holiday, whereas winter holidays in Jammu and Kashmir continue. Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh also announced the holiday on February 24. Like every year, always be sure to get verification about dates of the holiday by consulting with schools or the authorities concerned.

