Shraddha Pasi Jairath on evolution of storytelling: Audiences are ready for deeper, long-format narratives

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Known for her unshakable vision and an instinct for breaking boundaries, filmmaker Shraddha Pasi Jairath has brought to life some noteworthy narratives with "Aarya" (2020), and "Chattis Aur Maina" (2021).

Her latest project, "Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar" is proof that audiences are craving long-format storytelling, forcing major platforms to rethink their content strategies.

Talking about how storytelling has evolved in the recent past, Shraddha Pasi Jairath stated, "Storytelling is evolving, and so should the way we create it. Aarya, Chattis Aur Maina, and Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar have proven that audiences are ready for deeper, long-format narratives, and I’m thrilled to see platforms embracing this shift. For me, filmmaking is about pushing boundaries, challenging conventions, and crafting stories that leave a lasting impact”.

Circling back to "Thukra Ke Mera Pyar”, the series premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on 22 November 2024. Featuring newcomers

Dhaval Thakur and Sanchita Basu, the show talks about two young lovers from different backgrounds and societal standards, whose love story is marred by family feuds rooted in caste and class differences.

Speaking about his character, Dhaval Thakur who plays Kuldeep shared, “Kuldeep’s character is very complex, it has extreme goodness as well as the evil side. The character is challenging emotionally and it took a lot of prep to make it come alive as well as make it relatable for the audience. Thanks to the director and writers who ironed out the complexities of Kuldeep on paper in the most simplistic manner which helped me get a jump start for the prep."

Additionally, Sanchita Basu revealed that the show evokes multiple emotions including love, betrayal, power, and redemption. She said, “I can confidently say that the story is relatable to everyone and anyone of any age group. This is something that everyone has experienced once in their life but with an interesting twist that will leave you at the edge of your seat. Shanvika is a character who’s tough on the outside but carries so much vulnerability beneath the surface."

