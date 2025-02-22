Bank Holidays March 2025: Full List of Closed Days Across India

As March 2025 approaches, it’s important to check the list of bank holidays to avoid any disruptions in financial transactions. This month includes weekend closures, regional festivals, and important observances.

Festival and Regional Bank Closures

March 7-8: Chapchar Kut Festival – Banks in Aizawl will remain closed.

March 13: Holika Dahan – Banks will be shut in Dehradun, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ranchi, and Tiruvananthapuram.

March 14: Rangwali Holi – A nationwide bank holiday.

March 15: Yaoseng Day – Bank closures in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Imphal, and Patna.

March 22: Bihar Day – Banks in Bihar will remain closed along with the nationwide fourth Saturday holiday.

March 27-28: Shab-e-Qadr and Jamaat-ul-Vida – Banks in Jammu and Srinagar will not operate.

Important Update on March 31

Earlier listed as a bank holiday for Eid, the RBI has now confirmed that March 31 will remain open for the financial year closing. However, Eid will still be a bank holiday in most states except Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh.

Weekend Bank Holidays

All banks across India will be closed on Sundays—March 2, 16, 23, and 30. Additionally, the second and fourth Saturdays (March 9 and 22) will also be non-working days.