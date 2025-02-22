Hyderabad Weekend Events: What’s Happening on February 22 & 23

Hyderabad is all set for an exciting weekend with a lineup of comedy, music, workshops, and community events. Whether you want to enjoy a live performance, learn a new skill, or just unwind with a fun activity, here’s everything happening on Saturday, February 22, and Sunday, February 23.

Saturday, February 22

Music & Concerts

Tribute to One Direction

Time: 5:00 PM

Location: Makau Kitchen & Bar

Relive the biggest hits of One Direction with a live tribute performance.

Aria Festival Open-Air Concert

Time: 5:00 PM

Location: The League

A multi-artist concert featuring electronic, indie, and fusion music.

Movie Night

SCC Picnic Cinema – Kal Ho Naa Ho

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: One Golf Brewery

An outdoor screening of the Bollywood classic, perfect for a nostalgic night under the stars.

Sunday, February 23

Comedy Show

Anubhav Singh Bassi Live - "Kisi Ko Batana Mat"

Time: 7:30 PM

Location: Shilpakala Vedika

Get ready for a laughter-packed evening with Bassi’s witty storytelling and relatable humor.

Music & Concerts

Soui Sunday Ft. Shiv Menon

Time: 8:00 PM

Location: Hard Rock Cafe, Hitech City

A soulful live performance by Shiv Menon to end the weekend on a musical note.

Prism Boho Fest Ft. Themba

Time: 8:00 PM

Location: Prism Club & Kitchen

Experience the best of electronic beats with DJ Themba at Prism Club.

Workshops & Community Events

Thrifty X Strangers Meet

Time: 11:00 AM

Location: Rium Cafe

A social meet-up for thrifting lovers and sustainability enthusiasts.

Pottery Workshop by the Lake

Time: 12:00 PM

Location: LastHouse Coffee

Enjoy a peaceful pottery-making experience by the lake.

Pizza Making Workshop

Time: 1:00 PM

Location: Akan

Learn the art of making fresh, delicious pizzas from scratch.

Baking Workshop

Time: 3:00 PM

Location: Urban Nemo Cafe in Garden

Enhance your baking skills and try out new recipes in this interactive workshop.

Plan Your Weekend

With a variety of music, comedy, workshops, and community events, Hyderabad has something for everyone this weekend. Whether you're attending a concert, learning a new craft, or just looking to have a fun time, make the most of Saturday, February 22, and Sunday, February 23.