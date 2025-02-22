Hyderabad Weekend Events: What’s Happening on February 22 & 23
Hyderabad is all set for an exciting weekend with a lineup of comedy, music, workshops, and community events. Whether you want to enjoy a live performance, learn a new skill, or just unwind with a fun activity, here’s everything happening on Saturday, February 22, and Sunday, February 23.
Saturday, February 22
Music & Concerts
Tribute to One Direction
Time: 5:00 PM
Location: Makau Kitchen & Bar
Relive the biggest hits of One Direction with a live tribute performance.
Aria Festival Open-Air Concert
Time: 5:00 PM
Location: The League
A multi-artist concert featuring electronic, indie, and fusion music.
Movie Night
SCC Picnic Cinema – Kal Ho Naa Ho
Time: 7:00 PM
Location: One Golf Brewery
An outdoor screening of the Bollywood classic, perfect for a nostalgic night under the stars.
Sunday, February 23
Comedy Show
Anubhav Singh Bassi Live - "Kisi Ko Batana Mat"
Time: 7:30 PM
Location: Shilpakala Vedika
Get ready for a laughter-packed evening with Bassi’s witty storytelling and relatable humor.
Music & Concerts
Soui Sunday Ft. Shiv Menon
Time: 8:00 PM
Location: Hard Rock Cafe, Hitech City
A soulful live performance by Shiv Menon to end the weekend on a musical note.
Prism Boho Fest Ft. Themba
Time: 8:00 PM
Location: Prism Club & Kitchen
Experience the best of electronic beats with DJ Themba at Prism Club.
Workshops & Community Events
Thrifty X Strangers Meet
Time: 11:00 AM
Location: Rium Cafe
A social meet-up for thrifting lovers and sustainability enthusiasts.
Pottery Workshop by the Lake
Time: 12:00 PM
Location: LastHouse Coffee
Enjoy a peaceful pottery-making experience by the lake.
Pizza Making Workshop
Time: 1:00 PM
Location: Akan
Learn the art of making fresh, delicious pizzas from scratch.
Baking Workshop
Time: 3:00 PM
Location: Urban Nemo Cafe in Garden
Enhance your baking skills and try out new recipes in this interactive workshop.
Plan Your Weekend
With a variety of music, comedy, workshops, and community events, Hyderabad has something for everyone this weekend. Whether you're attending a concert, learning a new craft, or just looking to have a fun time, make the most of Saturday, February 22, and Sunday, February 23.