Telangana Government Declares Holidays for Shab e Qadr, Eid ul Fitr on March 28, 31

Telangana government has declared holidays for Shab-e-Qadr, Jumatul-Vida, and Eid-ul-Fitr from March 28, 2025. As per the state government's official calendar, Shab-e-Qadr and Jumatul-Vida will fall on Friday, March 28, 2025.

Eid-ul-Fitr holidays have been announced for March 31 and April 1, 2025. Yet, they are liable to be adjusted according to the sighting of the crescent moon. In case the moon is spotted on March 30, 2025, Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on March 31, 2025; otherwise, it will be observed on April 1, 2025.

Interestingly, the holiday for Shab-e-Qadr has been made optional, whereas the holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr have been made general holidays.

The festival of Eid-ul-FiEid tr depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The celebrations begin after performing namaz at mosques and Eidgahs.

Ahead of the festival, many Hyderabad shops are stockpiling to fulfil the expected boom in demand for the remaining 10 days of Ramzan.

The Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee also referred to as the Moon Sighting Committee, will meet on March 30, 2025, to decide on Eid-ul-Fitr's date.

