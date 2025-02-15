Telangana Public Holidays 2025: Complete List
Telangana, a southern Indian state, boasts a rich cultural heritage and varied traditions. With a lively events calendar, the state observes many festivals and holidays throughout the year. Below is a list of Telangana public holidays in 2025, excluding January:
Maha Shivaratri: Wednesday, February 26
Holi: Friday, March 14
Ugadi: Sunday, March 30
Idul Fitr: Monday, March 31 and Tuesday, April 1
Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti: Saturday, April 5
Bakrid/Eid al Adha: Saturday, June 7
Muharram: Sunday, July 6
Bonalu: Monday, July 21
Raksha Bandhan: Saturday, August 9
Independence Day: Friday, August 15
Janmashtami: Saturday, August 16
Eid e Milad: Friday, September 5
First Day of Bathukamma: Sunday, September 21
Vijaya Dashami: Thursday, October 2
Gandhi Jayanti: Thursday, October 2
Durga Puja Holiday: Friday, October 3
Karthika Purnima: Wednesday, November 5
Guru Nanak Jayanti: Wednesday, November 5
Christmas Day: Thursday, December 25
Christmas Holiday: Friday, December 26
These holidays give a glimpse of the rich cultural fabric of the state and give a chance to the people of Telangana and the tourists to enjoy the celebrations and customs of Telangana.
Also read: Telangana Schools and colleges holiday today, February 15