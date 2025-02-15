Telangana Public Holidays 2025: Complete List

Telangana, a southern Indian state, boasts a rich cultural heritage and varied traditions. With a lively events calendar, the state observes many festivals and holidays throughout the year. Below is a list of Telangana public holidays in 2025, excluding January:

Maha Shivaratri: Wednesday, February 26

Holi: Friday, March 14

Ugadi: Sunday, March 30

Idul Fitr: Monday, March 31 and Tuesday, April 1

Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti: Saturday, April 5

Bakrid/Eid al Adha: Saturday, June 7

Muharram: Sunday, July 6

Bonalu: Monday, July 21

Raksha Bandhan: Saturday, August 9

Independence Day: Friday, August 15

Janmashtami: Saturday, August 16

Eid e Milad: Friday, September 5

First Day of Bathukamma: Sunday, September 21

Vijaya Dashami: Thursday, October 2

Gandhi Jayanti: Thursday, October 2

Durga Puja Holiday: Friday, October 3

Karthika Purnima: Wednesday, November 5

Guru Nanak Jayanti: Wednesday, November 5

Christmas Day: Thursday, December 25

Christmas Holiday: Friday, December 26

These holidays give a glimpse of the rich cultural fabric of the state and give a chance to the people of Telangana and the tourists to enjoy the celebrations and customs of Telangana.

Also read: Telangana Schools and colleges holiday today, February 15