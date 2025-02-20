Half-Day Holidays for Telangana schools, colleges during Ramadan!

The Telangana government has declared a half-day school schedule and holidays for government staff during the sacred month of Ramadan. From March 3 to March 31, schools will be on half-day working hours, and Muslim government staff will be permitted to go home at 4 PM.

This move seeks to facilitate Muslim students and workers to perform their daily prayers and fasting ceremonies throughout Ramadan. The half-day school schedule will provide students with an opportunity to report to classes in the morning and thereafter go home to rest and prepare for their evening prayers.

The Telangana government's move is a good one, as it acknowledges the significance of Ramadan for Muslims. By offering half-day schools and holidays, the government is making sure Muslim workers and students can meet their work and school commitments alongside their religious duties.

During Ramadan, Muslims abstain from eating and drinking from morning till evening. The month is a time of spiritual focus, prayer, and giving to charity. By being flexible to meet the needs of Muslim workers and students, the Telangana government is fostering an environment of hospitality and appreciation of different faith traditions.

The half-day school timing and holidays will apply to all Telangana government schools, colleges, and universities. Private institutions and schools may also adopt the same pattern, subject to their policies.

In conclusion, the Telangana state government's move to declare half-day schools and holidays during Ramadan is a welcome initiative towards diversity, equity, and inclusion in the state's education sector and labour force.

