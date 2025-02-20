February 26, 27: Schools and colleges holiday in Telangana

In a welcome development, the Telangana government has declared a two-day holiday for schools and colleges on February 26 and 27. The holiday is a respite for students who are fed up attending school daily.

February 26 is Maha Shivratri, a sacred day for Hindus. This year, Maha Shivratri is all the more special as it comes on the day of the Maha Kumbh Mela, which occurs once in 144 years.

The second day, February 27, is a holiday as it is MLC election day in Telangana. Voting will be conducted in seven districts - Karimnagar, Warangal, Medak, Adilabad, Nalgonda, Khammam, and Nizamabad.

There is a twist. The holiday on February 27 only applies to schools and colleges in the seven districts where the MLC election is being held. Schools and colleges in other districts will be functioning as usual.

Parents are going to take full advantage of the two-day holiday by organizing a short tour with their kids. As February 28 is a Friday, parents can also avail themselves of three more days off to organize a five-day tour. The two-day holiday at the close of the month has been a welcome relief to students who were fed up with reporting to school daily.

