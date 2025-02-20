Gold Rate Today, February 20: Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai Prices surge

February 20: Gold prices saw a sharp increase on Thursday, raising costs for buyers. According to Good Returns, the price of 24-carat gold has surged to Rs 87,660 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold, commonly used in jewelry, is now priced at Rs 80,360 per 10 grams.

On the other hand, silver prices experienced a decline, currently standing at Rs 1,00,400 per kilogram.

Gold and Silver Prices Across Major Cities

Delhi, Noida, and Lucknow

Gold rates stand at Rs 80,460 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold and Rs 87,810 for 24-carat gold. Silver is priced at Rs 1,00,400 per kilogram.

Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, and Hyderabad

These cities have uniform gold rates, with 22-carat gold at Rs 80,360 per 10 grams and 24-carat gold at Rs 87,660 per 10 grams. Silver remains at Rs 1,00,400 per kilogram, except in Chennai and Hyderabad, where it is priced higher at Rs 1,07,900 per kilogram.

Ahmedabad

In Ahmedabad, the price for 22-carat gold is slightly higher at Rs 80,410 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold stands at Rs 87,710 per 10 grams. The silver price in the city remains at Rs 1,00,400 per kilogram.

What Drives Gold Prices in India?

Gold prices in India are influenced by various global and domestic factors. The international gold market, particularly the London OTC spot market and the COMEX gold futures, plays a significant role in determining prices.

Other key factors include:

Global economic trends

Political developments

Central bank policies

Currency fluctuations

Tips to Verify Gold Purity

When purchasing gold, buyers should ensure its authenticity using these methods:

Hallmark Certification – 22-carat gold is stamped with "916," indicating its purity.

BIS Standard Mark – A triangle symbol with "BIS" underneath signifies certification by the Bureau of Indian Standards.

Acid Test – Conducted under expert supervision, this test confirms gold purity using nitric acid.

Color Inspection – Pure gold maintains a distinct yellow hue and does not tarnish.

Stay informed about the latest gold and silver price trends as market fluctuations continue to impact rates.