October 1 - October 2: Yellow alert for these districts of Telugu states!

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert to a few districts in Telangana for October 1 and 2. Adilabad, Nirmal, Komuram Bheem, Nizamabad, Jagital, Karimnagar, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Sircilla, Peddapally, Bhupalapally, Warangal, Malkajgiri, Bhongir, and Gadwal districts will experience moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning.

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Paravthipuram, Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Anakapalle, Vishakapatnam, and Kakinada districts, moderate to heavy rains are expected. It is known that Schools and colleges got holidays from tomorrow, October 2. But there is no official announcement regarding the holiday today. The schools and colleges will most likely run without any breaks.

Also read: TG DSC 2024 : Telangana will appoint 11,062 teachers by Dasara, says CM Revanth Reddy