November 28 Holiday for schools, colleges in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rains

The local administration in Chennai and several other districts in Tamil Nadu has declared a holiday for educational institutions on Wednesday, November 27, due to the heavy rainfall forecast. The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in the region, prompting authorities to close schools and colleges as a precautionary measure.

Schools and colleges declared holidays: Thiruvallur, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Puducherry, Karaikal, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvarur, and Cuddalore. But in a few districts, only the schools will be declared a holiday. Colleges are going to function.

The authorities have taken this decision to ensure the safety of students and staff. With the intensity of the rainfall forecast showing no let-up, schools will probably shut down on 28 November as well. However, this will depend on the administration's morning assessment of the prevailing situation.

Students and their parents are instructed to contact the respective college administrations and schools for their confirmation before going to class. This way, students will not face confusion or hassles.

Heavy showers have already caused severe displacements throughout the region as most of the roads and lowland areas are already flooded. The authorities are working overtime to clear these water-logged areas and normalize the activities in the region as early as possible. Declaring school and college holidays is a relief for the anxiety and fears that parents had related to the safety of their kids. Remain safe and well-informed.

