November 27 Holiday for schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has once again become the victim of heavy rains due to the low-pressure depressions in the Bay of Bengal. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has given red alerts for a few districts in the state. With the name Cyclone Fengal, the state is getting disrupted from normal livelihood.

The district collectors of affected areas have declared holidays for schools and colleges today, November 26. As the cyclone is expected to become severe tomorrow, there is a high chance that schools and colleges will get a holiday tomorrow in the affected areas.

Tamil Nadu state has already been affected due to heavy rains that lead to floods causing disruption. With many holidays because of rain, students are facing disturbances in education. If the situation continues, the schools and colleges will be closed tomorrow till the situation calms down.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a red alert for very heavy rainfall of more than 20.4 cm on Tuesday and continuous for tomorrow. Residents of Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Karaikal districts have been advised to make necessary arrangements for the three northern districts are likely to witness very heavy rain. A red alert has also been given to Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal for Wednesday to be on high alert and prepared for the heavy downpour.

