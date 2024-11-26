Hyderabad schools get 9 Holidays in December 2024

As the year comes to a close, students across the country are eagerly anticipating a well-deserved break. December is a month of festivities, with a string of public holidays that provide students with ample time to unwind, celebrate, and bond with their loved ones.

The holiday season is a wonderful time for students as it allows them to take a breather from their pursuit of academics and recharge their batteries. Students can enjoy an action-packed holiday month where they expect relaxation, entertainment, and quality time with family and friends, as several public holidays are planned in December.

December 2024:

December is the last month of the year which has a holiday on 6th December, but this can vary, depending on the school. Following that, students will welcome Christmas Eve on 24th December, which may be treated as a half-day or full-day holiday.

Christmas Day falls on the 25th of December, which is a Wednesday and is a public holiday. The 26th of December is also a public holiday, which means all students will have a longer break. Apart from these special holidays, December Sundays are holidays too. These are 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, and 29th December.

