January 2 Holiday for schools in these states in India

As the world ushered in the New Year, India is on holiday on January 2, 2025, in various cities across the country. The holiday is due to the New Year's celebrations, Christmas holidays, winter holidays, and rain holidays in different regions.



Here is a comprehensive list of cities in India where January 2 is a holiday:



New Year's Holiday

Mumbai: The financial capital of India is witnessing a holiday on 2 January 2025 in the name of New Year celebrations.

Delhi: The national capital is also witnessing a holiday on 2 January 2025 in the name of New Year celebrations.

Bengaluru: The IT hub of India is giving its residents a chance to relax and rejuvenate on 2 January 2025.

Chennai: The city is declared a holiday on January 2, 2025, for New Year's.

Christmas Holidays

Kerala: The southern state has declared a holiday on January 2, 2025, for the extended Christmas holidays.

Goa: The coastal state has also declared a holiday on January 2, 2025, for the end of the Christmas holidays.

Pondicherry: The union territory has been declared to provide a holiday for its residents on 2nd January 2025, so that they can enjoy holidays and have a day off from work.

Winter Holidays

Jammu and Kashmir: The northern state is under a complete holiday due to the severe winter.

Himachal Pradesh: On the hill state January 2, 2025, is also a holiday for its citizens, so be kept warm amid this cold time.

Uttarakhand: It is declared by the government because heavy snowy situations across that region are expected.

Rain Holidays

Tamil Nadu The state will not take class amid rains as also holidays in each corner.

Andhra Pradesh: The state is also on a holiday on January 2, 2025, due to the rain and flood-like situation prevailing in some regions.

January 2, 2025, is a holiday in different cities within India for various reasons, like New Year celebrations, Christmas holidays, winter holidays, and the rain holidays. The residents of these cities can go for the day as well as spend quality time with their family members.

