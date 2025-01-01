Rishab Shetty skips tagging Rakshit's Ex GF Rashmika Mandanna in post on Kirik Party, Fans Speculate

Rishab Shetty’s 2016 blockbuster Kirik Party recently celebrated its eighth anniversary. The romantic comedy, which was a major career milestone for Rashmika Mandanna, starred Rakshit Shetty, Samyuktha Hegde, and Achyuth Kumar alongside her. Marking the occasion, Rishab shared a nostalgic post online, but the absence of any mention of Rashmika has sparked rumors of lingering tensions.

A Celebratory Post Raises Questions

On Friday, Rishab Shetty took to X (formerly Twitter) to commemorate the milestone. Sharing a poster of the film, he expressed gratitude to fans for their love and highlighted the contribution of Rakshit Shetty, whom he referred to as “maga” (brother). However, Rashmika, who played a pivotal role in the film’s success, was notably absent from the acknowledgment.

ಕಿರಿಕ್ ಪಾರ್ಟಿ ನಮ್ಮ ಜೀವನದ ಭಾಗವಾಗಿ 8 ವರ್ಷಗಳು ಕಳೆದಿವೆ,

ಅನೇಕ ಸುಂದರ ನೆನಪುಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ನಿಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರೀತಿ ಈ ಪಯಣವನ್ನು ಅರ್ಥಪೂರ್ಣವನ್ನಾಗಿಸಿವೆ.

ನಿಮ್ಮ ಬೆಂಬಲಕ್ಕೆ ಹೃತ್ಪೂರ್ವಕ ಧನ್ಯವಾದಗಳು. 8 years ago, a journey began that touched hearts and created countless memories.

Here’s to your love and support… pic.twitter.com/67ehO9dnOz — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) December 30, 2024

This omission has led fans to speculate about a possible grudge, given Rashmika’s past engagement to Rishab’s brother, Rakshit Shetty, which ended in 2018.

Fans React on Social Media

Online reactions have been mixed. While some fans believe Rishab’s decision to exclude Rashmika was intentional, others argue that it might have been unintentional, as he didn’t mention any other cast members either.

“It’s disappointing to see her contribution go unrecognized. She was a key part of the film’s appeal,” one user commented. Another suggested the omission might stem from deeper personal reasons, tied to Rashmika’s past relationship with Rakshit.

Others weighed in on the wider controversy surrounding Rashmika. “The breakup is their personal matter, but her perceived indifference toward Kannada culture in some interviews has rubbed people the wrong way,” wrote another.

The Rashmika-Rakshit Backstory

Rashmika and Rakshit Shetty, who met during the filming of Kirik Party, fell in love and got engaged in 2017. At the time, Rashmika was 21 years old and new to the industry, while Rakshit, 34, was already an established name. However, their engagement ended in 2018 under undisclosed circumstances.

Despite the rumors, both parties have maintained that they hold mutual respect for each other, but the recent developments have reignited old discussions.

Kirik Party remains a beloved classic in Kannada cinema, but its anniversary has also brought back questions about off-screen relationships and professional dynamics.

