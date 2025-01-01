Happy New Year 2025: Tirumala Govinda Namam Chanting at Its Peak

In a unique way to usher in the New Year, devotees at Tirumala welcomed 2025 with the chanting of Govinda Namam, unlike the rest of the world which celebrated with parties. As the clock struck 12, devotees gathered at the temple and chanted Govinda Namam in unison, creating a mesmerizing atmosphere.

The temple premises were congested with devotees who wanted to catch a glimpse of Lord Venkateswara. Laddu prasadam was given to the devotees to mark the occasion. The temple authorities had made elaborate arrangements so that the devotees' smooth movement could be ensured.

As many as 62,495 devotees had darshan of Lord Venkateswara and 19,298 devotees offered their hair to the deity on Tuesday. The hundi collection at the temple stood at Rs 3.80 crore, according to TTD officials.

The waiting time for Rs 300 special entry darshan was about three hours, while devotees who opted for the time slot (SSD) darshan had to wait for about four hours. The waiting time for free darshan was about eight hours.

With the increase in devotees, the temple authorities have made necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for the pilgrims.

