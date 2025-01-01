January 2, 2025 holiday or not?

As the New Year celebrations are coming to an end, students and teachers alike are wondering whether January 2, 2025, will be a holiday or not. There are various reasons such as rains, cold waves, winter holidays, and New Year holidays for declaring a holiday or not.

Winter holidays have already been declared in many schools and colleges across the country, which sometimes even extend till the first week of January. As the New Year is on Tuesday, some institutions have decided to extend the holidays till January 2, 2025, to give more break time to students and staff.

However, the cold waves and rains have, in places, made normal life unfeasible as well. Here, authorities in many states declare holidays for schools and colleges, like in the case of a few northern states; schools and colleges were shut on January 2, 2025.

In other parts of the country, the New Year holidays have been extended up to January 2, 2025, as a mark of celebration. Some private schools and colleges have also declared holidays on January 2, 2025, to give their students and staff a well-deserved break.

Will January 2, 2025, be a holiday? This all depends on the region, institution, and the local authorities. The schools and colleges in some areas will remain closed, but some will re-open on January 2, 2025, after the New Year break.

The students and the teachers must get in touch with their institution or local authority to know if it is going to be a holiday or not on January 2, 2025.

Also read: Rashi Phalalu 2025: January 2025 to December 2025