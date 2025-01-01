Rashi Phalalu 2025: January 2025 to December 2025

As we usher in the new year, a renowned Astrologer Venu Swamy, who has been a household name in Telugu states for decades, has explained the 2025 predictions to the fullest extent from January 2025 to December 2025. In this YouTube interview, he spoke about the zodiac predictions of every one of the twelve signs. He discusses the predictions in areas of prosperity, success in work-life, health issues, and problems related to the family. Specifically, he puts special emphasis on the movement of planets and the effects of that movement on specific zodiac signs.

Key Changes in 2025:

The year 2025 is going to change a lot with the influence of Shani (Saturn) which is going to start its effect. According to Venu Swamy, all people are going to face diverse changes in various aspects of life. Let us see the predictions for every zodiac sign based on his observations, keeping the astrological movement in mind.

1. Aries (Mesha Rashi)

Income: 2 | Expenditure: 14 | Royal Dignity: 5 | Humiliation: 7

The year will bring significant changes. The beginning of Shani's influence can cause health problems for one of the parents. Students may get opportunities to travel abroad, and employees may have transfers. Farmers may have good harvests, but tax problems may arise.

Remedy: Wear blue clothes and perform pujas at the Thirunallar Shaneswara temple.

2. Taurus (Vrishabha Rashi)

Income: 11 | Expenditure: 5 | Royal Dignity: 1 | Humiliation: 3

Despite the heavy influence of Rahu and Ketu, Shani’s positive effect ensures success in various ventures. Family life will be joyful, and businessmen can expect significant profits. Professionals such as lawyers and police personnel may receive promotions.

3. Gemini (Mithuna Rashi)

Income: 14 | Expenditure: 2 | Royal Dignity: 3 | Humiliation: 3

The year brings Rajyoga (royal yoga) to the Gemini natives. Political leaders and business owners will receive recognition, and students will have remarkable opportunities for growth.

4. Cancer (Karkataka Rashi)

Income: 8 | Expenditure: 2 | Royal Dignity: 7 | Humiliation: 3

Health problems are likely, and foreign travel opportunities are favourable. Legal matters will work out positively, and farmers will see hopeful results.

Remedy: Wearing yellow clothes will alleviate difficulties.

5. Leo (Simha Rashi)

Income: 11 | Expenditure: 11 | Royal Dignity: 3 | Humiliation: 6

Ashtama Shani may bring mental stress due to its influence. Even when the income is at a high scale, the expense may be also high. Opportunities will come before people in cinema and politics.

6. Virgo (Kanya Rashi)

Income: 14 | Expenditure: 2 | Royal Dignity: 6 | Humiliation: 6

This year will succeed in all walks of life. There will be promotions for employees, and even unmarried youths might get an opportunity for marriage.

Remedy: No particular puja is required.

7. Libra (Tula Rashi)

Income: 11 | Expenditure: 8 | Royal Dignity: 2 | Humiliation: 2

It will be a challenging year but 98% of the year will pass on positive rays because of positive planetary influence. Some political upheaval might come about, and there might be unforeseen incidents also.

Remedy: Wearing yellow clothes on Thursdays is good.

8. Scorpio (Vrischika Rashi)

Income: 2 | Expenditure: 14 | Royal Dignity: 5 | Humiliation: 2

Enemies and other problems will be removed, and business opportunities will also increase. Fresh opportunities in the cinema and political fields will also arise.

Remedy: No puja required.

9. Sagittarius (Dhanu Rashi)

Income: 8 | Expenditure: 14 | Royal Dignity: 1 | Humiliation: 2

A year of squandering too much and health issues. Students would, however, study well. Chances to marry will also be good.

Remedies: Use a yellow coloured garment.

10. Capricorn (Makara Rashi)

Cash inflow : 14| Cash out go 2| Royals dignity:4|Humility: 3

Students or employees can look forward to easy money as they will find lots of scope in the business field and business.

Students will flourish also.

Remedy: Put some blue instead of black colour attire.

11. Aquarius (Kumbha Rashi)

Income: 11 | Expenditure: 8 | Royal Dignity: 7 | Humiliation: 4

Financial problems will be overcome and family ties will become stronger. There will also be a new scope in the commercial field.

Remedy: Puja should be done on Saturdays.

12. Pisces (Meena Rashi)

Income: 8 | Expenditure: 2 | Royal Dignity: 6 | Humiliation: 5

Financial problems will be stable, and marriageable age will also improve. Students will get better results in education.

Remedy: Wearing yellow clothes will be helpful.

Astrological Overview for 2025:

The year 2025 will be largely impacted by the transits of major planets like Guru (Jupiter), Shani (Saturn), Rahu, and Ketu. The major transit of Guru (Jupiter) from January to May will bring good fortune for most, mainly in terms of financial gain. From May onwards, Jupiter will shift to Mithuna Rashi (Gemini), and it will cause some trouble with siblings and business partners, but that phase will not last long.

From September to November, Guru in Karkataka (Cancer) will be less favourable, bringing some challenges, though resolutions will begin after November 11th. This is a time when some zodiac signs might see relief and growth, especially in purchasing property or vehicles. Throughout the year, some signs will experience strong career growth, while others may face financial hurdles or family issues.

There are remedies that one needs to do to make the best of 2025, which include wearing specific colours and performing pujas while being mindful of the planetary influences. Understanding one's astrological charts and preparing in advance can make the year prosperous. Let the astral guidance of Venu Swamy guide you through the vagaries of challenges and opportunities that await you during 2025.

