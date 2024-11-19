Indian Students Top the List of Highest Number of International Students in US

In a dramatic turn of events, India has surpassed China as the top country sending students to the United States for higher education. According to the Open Doors report released by the Institute of International Education (IIE), the number of Indian students in the US has hit an all-time high: 331,602, for the academic year 2023-2024.

This is 23% more than the number seen in the previous year, standing at 268,923 students. Indian students are now 29% of international students in the US. China, which has led for some years, saw 277,000 students in the US, followed by South Korea (43,149), Canada (28,998), and Taiwan (23,157). This is the first time in 15 years that India has regained its position as the top sender of students to the US. It last held this distinction in 2008/2009.

The interesting aspect is that the count of Indian graduate students, both at master's and PhD levels, has moved up 19% to 196,567, whereas undergraduate students have risen by 13% to 36,053.

An annual report published since 1919, Open Doors documents international student mobility trends. The Open Doors report is produced in partnership with the US Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

