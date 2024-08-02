Good news: Telangana Job Calendar to be announced today!

The most anticipated 2024 Job calendar is expected to be released in a few hours in Telangana state. The Telangana Chief Minister promised to announce it in the Assembly on Friday, as per the manifesto. The government jobs in the state will be conducted as per the schedule based on UPSC every year, and this year's Job calendar is to be released.

In the cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, CM Revanth Reddy, along with other ministers, discussed on critical topics, including the job calendar, Arogyashree cards insurance, Musi river cleaning, and others.

Ponguleti Srinivas stated that they are ready to announce the Job calendar in the Assembly and asked the legislature to conduct them accordingly. He added that they are even considering development ideas on various issues from the opposition. CM promised that the new SC ST rules will not be applied to this year's Group-1, Group-2 and Group-3 examinations.

