NEET UG 2024 Paper Leak Case: Supreme Court's Comments & Final Judgement

Supreme Court has received many petitions on cancelling the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test(NEET-UG) 2024 conducted by National Testing Agency(NTA) because of paper leakage. But SC has ordered not to cancel the exam and release the re-revised merit list. SC has explained this decision, saying there are no systematic flaws in the NEET-UG 2024 examination. This was announced after checking the data analytics from IIT-Madras on paper leakage.

The Supreme Court declared in its ruling that "such flip-flops in a national exam do not serve the interests of the students." The SC ordered the centre to take necessary precautions to avoid difficulties similar to this year's. They added that problems are limited to Patna and Hazaribagh in Bihar.

Last month, SC ruled that the NEET-UG 2024 paper leakage should not be cancelled as there is no evidence to prove the leakage. The top court declared that if a new NEET-UG were ordered for the current year, there would be severe consequences for the more than 24 lakh students who took the exam.



The highest court further stated that the available data does not point to a systematic leak of the NEET UG 2024 question paper.

The Central Government has implemented laws to prevent similar disturbances in the future. Commencing on June 21, 2024, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act 2024 imposes severe sanctions on individuals convicted of engaging in unethical behaviour.