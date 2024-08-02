Rubina Dilaik: I proudly call myself a pahadan

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Actress Rubina Dilaik said that she proudly calls herself a “pahadan” and remains deeply connected to her traditions and culture.

Rubina, who hails from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, took to Instagram and shared a series of photos from a wedding she attended in her hometown.

The collection of pictures features her performing the traditional "Himachali" dance with her family.

Taking pride in her roots, Rubina wrote: “Always rooted in my tradition and culture, as I proudly call myself a Pahadan.”

The actress also shared some close-up shots from the family affair.

“July Wedding," Rubina, who is married to actor Abhinav Shukla, wrote in the caption.

The 34-year-old actress, who is a mother of two, began her journey in the glamour world with beauty pageants. She won two local beauty contests and was crowned Miss Shimla in 2006.

Rubina made her acting debut with 'Chotti Bahu', which marked the beginning of her successful career. She subsequently appeared in shows such as 'Saas Bina Sasural', 'Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed', 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev', and 'Jeannie Aur Juju'.

However, it was her portrayal of a trans woman in 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' opposite Vivian Dsena that brought her major acclaim.

Rubina’s journey did not stop there.

The actress participated in the 14th season of 'Bigg Boss', where she emerged as the winner.

Rubina also participated in the 12th season of 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'.

In 2022, she made her film debut with 'Ardh', which also stars Rajpal Yadav and Hiten Tejwani.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.