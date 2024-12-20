Is December 21 holiday for schools in Tamil Nadu?

The heavy rains in Tamil Nadu have caused huge disruptions in the state. It has hampered normal life in many ways, and with no end in sight for the rains, one question in everybody's mind is whether schools and colleges will declare a holiday on December 21.

As of now, there has been no official declaration by the Tamil Nadu government or the Directorate of School Education. But keeping in mind the severity of the rains, it could declare a holiday as a precautionary measure.

Students, teachers, and parents are advised to keep an eye on official announcements and updates from the government and the Directorate of School Education. Any updates or announcements regarding a holiday will be communicated through official channels.

This in itself is without any confirmation regarding a holiday on 21 December; however, heavy rain and disruptions throughout the place might make it possible to declare a holiday by the Tamil Nadu government. Parents and children can monitor official updates or announcements related to this topic.

