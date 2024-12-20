UGC NET December 2024 Exam: Revised Schedule, Pattern, and Admit Card Details

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has rescheduled the exam dates for the UGC NET December 2024 exam. The exam will now be conducted on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 15, and 16. The exam will be conducted in two shifts per day.

UGC NET December 2024 Exam Pattern

It would be a computer-based test (CBT) where the UGC NET December 2024 exam shall comprise two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both of these would be objective type, multi-option, multiple-choice questions.

Paper 1 will carry 50 questions. These will carry two marks per question. So the aggregate of marks for Paper 1 is 100. There would be questions testing out reasoning ability, reading competency, divergent thinking, and a bit of general awareness.

There would be 100 questions for Paper 2 that too carry two marks on every question. Thus total aggregate marks for Paper 2 will be 200. The questions will be taken according to the subject to be chosen by the candidates.

UGC NET December 2024 Admit Card

The UGC will soon be issuing the admit card for the UGC NET December 2024 examination. The candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of UGC NET. The admit card will carry vital details like the candidate's name, roll number, date, time, and venue of the exam.

UGC NET December 2024 Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for UGC NET December 2024, a candidate needs to have a master's or equivalent degree in the relevant subject. Candidates appearing for final year master's degree exams can also apply for this exam.

UGC NET December 2024 Application Form

The application form for the UGC NET December 2024 exam started on November 19 and closed on December 10. Candidates who have submitted their application for the examination already can download their admit card from the official website.

UGC NET December 2024 Result

The result of the UGC NET December 2024 exam will be released in February 2025. Candidates can get their results on the official website of UGC NET.

All things considered, UGC NET December 2024 will be an important exam for candidates who pursue teaching careers and research opportunities. All information regarding the new schedule and pattern along with details from the admit card can prove handy for candidates while preparing and achieving their targets in this particular exam.

