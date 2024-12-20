January 2025 School Holidays in India: Check Dates and Details

As the new year, 2025 begins, students all over India eagerly await a much-needed break. The month of January is full of great holidays where students can take time out to relax, recharge, and celebrate with their family and friends.

Here are the holidays that students can look forward to in January 2025:

New Year's Day (January 1st): A public holiday that marks the beginning of the calendar year, providing students with a break to celebrate with family and friends.

Guru Gobind Singh's Birthday (January 6th): A significant holiday for Sikhs, celebrating the birth of the tenth Sikh Guru. Schools in Punjab and other parts of northern India will remain closed to honour this occasion.

Makar Sankranti, Magha Bihu, Pongal, and Hazrat Ali's Birthday (January 14th): A day of cultural celebrations, marked by kite flying, bonfires, and feasts in various parts of India.

Winter Vacation (January 1st to 15th): Many northern states, including Delhi, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, extend their winter vacations until mid-January, providing students with time off to enjoy regional festivals and relax.

Republic Day (January 26th): A national holiday that commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution, marked by parades and flag-hoisting ceremonies across the country.

