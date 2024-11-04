AP TET 2024 results out; direct link available

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh has released AP TET results officially. It was scheduled for release on 2 November but got postponed because of the delayed availability of the final answer key.

The Department of School Education, AP Government conducted the AP TET between 27 Feb and 9 March 2024. In total, 427300 applications were made, but only 368661 candidates were reported.

Go to the official site at https://aptet.apcfss.in/. Click on the result link on the home page and enter your login ID &password &submit your result.

How to download AP TET Results 2024?

Download the AP TET results 2024 through the below simple process:

Official portal:https://aptet.apcfss.in/

The result on the main page

Click on AP TET 2024 result link

Credentials: application number, roll number, password, and date of birth

Submit and obtain your result

Download your result to take a printout later.

