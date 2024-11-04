20 killed after bus plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora

Almora, Nov 4 (IANS) In a major tragedy, at least 20 passengers lost their lives when the bus they were travelling in, careened off the road and fell into a 200-metre-deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora district on Monday. Among the victims were several children, heightening the tragedy of the incident.

The ill-fated bus, transporting passengers from Garhwal to Kumaon, was reportedly overloaded at the time of the accident on Monday morning.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that the vehicle lost control before plummeting into the gorge, leading to fears that the casualty count may rise further, as approximately 40 people were believed to be aboard the bus when the mishap took place.

The driver reportedly lost control of the overcrowded bus as it approached Kupail Village, causing it to plunge into a deep gorge.

Emergency response teams in the region, including the Uttarakhand police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), were quickly mobilised to conduct search and rescue operations.

Rescuers are working tirelessly to evacuate survivors and transport the injured to nearby medical facilities.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been closely monitoring the situation, expressing deep sorrow over the tragic loss of life.

In a statement on social media, CM Dhami emphasised the urgency of the relief efforts: “The unfortunate news has come in regarding the casualties of passengers in a bus accident that occurred in Marchula, Almora district.

"The district administration has been directed to swiftly carry out relief and rescue operations.”

He also indicated that severely injured passengers would be airlifted as needed.

The local administration, alongside SDRF teams, is actively working to navigate the challenging terrain in their quest to provide aid and support to the victims’ families.

The incident underscores ongoing concerns about road safety and vehicle regulation in the hilly regions of Uttarakhand.

