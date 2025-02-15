Vallabhaneni Vamsi Arrest: Nara Lokesh's Red Book Politics

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh is taking his red book too seriously. After making it a point to target YSRCP leaders once their party gets into power, Lokesh reiterated that former Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi’s arrest was also part of his “Red Book” antics.

Lokesh defended his Red Book statement by going against Vallabhaneni Vamsi further.

“He had to go to jail due to his involvement in the kidnapping of a Scheduled Caste Youth”, Lokesh said. The TDP leader went on to claim that the facts about the Vamsi case will come out soon and proper legal action will also be taken.

Lokesh’s statement proves that he is trying hard to show the opposition that he has only revenge on his mind and not on people’s welfare. The son of AP CM Chandrababu Naidu also went on an angry spree criticizing the YSRCP’s ruling between 2019 and 2024.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh police conducted fresh raids on Vallabhaneni Vamsi’s residence in Hyderabad on Saturday. They are reportedly in search of a phone that went missing during Vamsi’s arrest. It’s alleged that the CCTV Footage from Vamsi’s residence is also being investigated.

It shouldn’t be forgotten how Nara Lokesh roamed around police stations with his “Red Book” while in opposition threatening and claiming to put the officers in trouble and he is doing the same now that the power is in his hands.

The real question arises, does CM Chandrababu know all this and is allowing his son to take charge and get away with making such statements? If this trend from AP’s IT Minister continues, there might come a time in the future when Naidu ends up paying the price and even putting the state of Andhra Pradesh in a bad light.