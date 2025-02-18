YS Jagan on Vallabhaneni Vamsi's Illegal Arrest: Law and Order in AP Deteriorating

YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has strongly criticized the arrest of Vallabhaneni Vamsi, stating that it is indicative of the declining law and order situation in the state. He accused Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu of orchestrating a conspiracy against Vamsi out of sheer vendetta.

Speaking to the media after meeting Vamsi at the Vijayawada sub-jail on Tuesday, Jagan Mohan Reddy questioned the legitimacy of the case filed against him.

Allegations Against the Arrest

"What exactly is the case filed by the police? Vamsi’s name does not even appear in the complaint filed by the TDP. According to Satya Vardhan, an employee at the TDP office, Vamsi was not involved in any wrongdoing. In contrast, Pattabhi and his followers attacked an SC leader, yet false cases were filed against Vamsi. The attack on the TDP office in Gannavaram was instigated by Pattabhi’s provocative remarks. Chandrababu Naidu deliberately sent Pattabhi to Gannavaram to incite violence," Jagan alleged.

Further, he claimed that Satya Vardhan was called to Mangalagiri and coerced into filing another complaint. "Even in that case, Vamsi’s name was not mentioned. However, the moment the TDP government came to power, they targeted him and reopened the case. They took another statement from Satya Vardhan, in which he reiterated that Vamsi had done nothing wrong. Despite this, Chandrababu Naidu framed Vamsi in false cases, alleging an attempt to set fire to the Gannavaram TDP office, which supposedly belonged to the SC and ST community," he said.

A Political Conspiracy

Jagan accused Chandrababu Naidu of ensuring non-bailable cases were filed against Vamsi to prevent him from securing bail for months. "Not only Vamsi, but cases have also been filed against 44 other YSRCP leaders as part of a larger political vendetta. The entire sequence of events clearly exposes the conspiracy orchestrated by Chandrababu and his son Nara Lokesh," he added.

Chronology of Events

Jagan Mohan Reddy provided a detailed timeline of the alleged conspiracy:

On February 19, 2023, at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri, Pattabhi made derogatory remarks about Vamsi at Chandrababu Naidu’s behest.

On February 20, 2023, Chandrababu Naidu sent Pattabhi to Gannavaram, where he once again launched verbal attacks on Vamsi during a press conference.

Subsequently, Pattabhi and his followers allegedly staged a protest, attacked a YSRCP office, and assaulted Dalit sarpanch Srinayya.

The police registered cases against both parties involved in the altercation. However, Vamsi’s name was not included since he was not present at the scene.

Two days later, TDP leaders allegedly forced Satya Vardhan, a Dalit employee from the Gannavaram TDP office, to sign a blank paper and submit a fabricated complaint.

Based on this coerced complaint, a false SC/ST atrocity case was registered.

When the TDP government assumed power in 2024, it reopened the case on July 10, making Vamsi the 71st accused, despite his absence from the incident.

Anticipating bail, the government filed additional false cases, including allegations of an arson attempt at the Gannavaram TDP office.

TDP’s Political Manipulation

Jagan further alleged that TDP manipulated municipal elections across the state, using the police to undermine democracy. He cited examples from elections in Piduguralla, Tirupati, Tuni, and Palakonda, where TDP allegedly used force and threats to secure victories in vice-chairman and deputy mayor elections despite lacking a majority.

"The police are being misused to crush democracy. I urge every police officer to remember that their allegiance is to the law, not to the TDP leaders. This government will not last forever, and those complicit in these actions will be held accountable in the future," he warned.

A Warning to Law Enforcement

Jagan Mohan Reddy also cautioned police officers against acting as political tools for TDP. "Salute the three lions on your caps, not Chandrababu Naidu. Remember, power is temporary, and when we return to power, those responsible for these injustices will face legal consequences," he stated.

Jagan's Media Interaction

Responding to media questions, Jagan labeled all the cases against YSRCP leaders as illegal and baseless. "This is a clear sign of democracy being dismantled. They are using fabricated cases and intimidation tactics to suppress the opposition. However, these actions will not go unpunished. One day, the tables will turn, and those responsible will face the consequences," he asserted.

Why Target Vamsi?

Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that Chandrababu Naidu’s personal vendetta against Vamsi stemmed from his social background and rising popularity. "Chandrababu cannot tolerate someone from Vamsi’s community rising politically. He is also insecure about Vamsi’s appeal and charisma, which surpass even that of his son, Nara Lokesh. The same grudge extends to other leaders like Kodali Nani and Avinash Reddy," he claimed.

A Political Mafia

Jagan accused Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Jyothi, and TV5 of forming a "political mafia" aimed at manipulating public perception and silencing opposition through false cases, arrests, and media propaganda. "This entire system is working to ensure that only Chandrababu and his son remain as the leaders of their community. Anyone who challenges their authority is framed in false cases and subjected to smear campaigns and trolling," he concluded.