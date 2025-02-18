Aiman Kalia opens up about being a part of 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein'

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Actor Aiman Kalia is presently part of the show "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein". Talking about his experience, the actor recently shared that his character as well as the rest of the team is great and he loves the vibe of the set.

He said, “I think it was around 20 to 25 days ago when I received the audition for the character Yash. Initially, I submitted a self-audition, and later, I went for the in-person audition. In the second round, I got selected. The experience has been great so far. I am really enjoying it. It's been only 10 days, but it feels great to go on set, meet my co-actors, and play my character, whom I personally like."

Speaking about his role as Yash on the show, Aiman Kalia stated, “My character, Yash Pradhan, is a 20-year-old boy with a lively and playful personality—but not in a mischievous or cunning way, which is something I truly admire about him. Despite his playful nature, he possesses a sense of maturity; he knows when to speak, when to listen, and how to lighten the mood in intense situations. In many ways, I see parts of myself in him. When I was his age, I wasn’t as cheerful as he is, but I can definitely relate to his compassion and sensitivity. He has a big heart and can't stand seeing anyone unhappy. He’s a vibrant, endearing character who brings warmth and positivity to every situation.”

Aiman Kalia also revealed how he prepared for his role. The actor shared, “So basically, for my character, what I did was create Yash's backstory during the first reading itself when my directors gave me a brief about him. From that moment, I started keeping a journal where I noted down small attributes of Yash, his nature, and his personality, which helped me gain a clear understanding of the character. Once I had that clarity, whenever I received my lines, it became easier for me to deliver them effectively. So, it wasn’t that difficult because I was already clear about my character."

